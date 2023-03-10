'The life of a servant taken far too soon' | KCSO remembers fallen deputy, asks for community support

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said caring for Deputy Tucker Blakely's family remains their focus in the many days to come.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One day after the death of Deputy Tucker Blakely, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they are "processing what is sure to be the most difficult of our days."

Blakely, a 29-year-old who graduated Knox County Regional Training Academy in 2021, was shot while responding to a domestic situation at a West Knox County home Sunday night.

Blakely responded to the home alongside his colleagues around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a call from "a family in need," according to KCSO.

"They did what they do each and every day, answer the call," KCSO said.

30-year-old Matthew Rose began firing at the deputies for reasons that remain unknown. Deputies fired back and killed Rose. Blakely was shot during the exchange of gunfire and was rushed by AMR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his wounds.

Blakely leaves behind his wife, Katarina, and a 5-year-old son. His brother is Maynardville Mayor Ty Blakely.

The fallen deputy had dreams of being a K9 handler and was recently selected as a candidate for KCSO's K9 Handlers course. Blakely's K9 partner was placed with him only two days before he was shot.

"It is unfortunate that Officer Blakely will never be able to live out that dream," KCSO said. "The life of a servant taken far too soon."

Blakely also served in the United States Army and was an organ donor.

"We are better for having known Tucker. The Knox County Sheriff's Office will remain faithful in honoring his memory," KCSO said.

The sheriff's office remains in the very early stages of answering a lot of questions and is fully cooperating with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. However, their focus remains on caring for the Blakely family and the KCSO family in the coming days.

"We are completely heartbroken," KCSO said. "Our officers and their families need your support now more than ever."

The details and arrangements to honor Blakely will be announced in the upcoming days.

Several East Tennessee law enforcement agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department, joined KCSO in mourning Blakely on Tuesday. KPD officers began wearing mourning bands over their badges in honor of him, saying their thoughts were with his family, friends and KCSO.