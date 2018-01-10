Updated Monday, October 1, 2018, at 8:30 p.m.

Crews in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park continue to scour the rugged terrain for any sign of an Ohio woman who has now been missing for more than six days.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, was last seen on the Forney Ridge Trail on Tuesday, September 25, where she was hiking with her daughter.

Park spokesperson Julena Campbell offered more details to explain how and why the mother and daughter were reportedly separated.

Campbell said Clements and her daughter hiked together from Clingmans Dome to Andrews Bald, a 1.8 mile hike on Forney Ridge Trail. The two began hiking back from Andrews Bald to the parking area together. After a quarter-mile, Clements indicated she was tired and only wanted to hike back to the parking area without making the additional trip up to the Clingmans Dome observation tower, one of the main attractions in the park and the highest point in the Smokies. The two decided to separate, allowing the daughter to hike more quickly to make the trip up to the tower and then planned to meet in the parking area.

"They separated at around 5:00 p.m. on September 25. The daughter made it to the observation tower and back down to the parking area, but could never find her mother. Susan Clements was reported missing at 8:00 p.m.," said Campbell.

The search for Clements intensified over the weekend, with additional personnel and specialized equipment arriving at the search site. Searchers, including canine teams, have hiked over 500 miles in the search. Drones with specialized search and rescue equipment are now conducting intensive, off-trail grid searches of approximately 10 square miles.

The seven-mile Clingmans Dome Road remains closed as the search continues. No trails in the area are closed.

Clements is a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’6” tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She is wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and gray Nike running shoes with light green soles.

She and her daughter were hiking on the Forney Ridge Trail, about a 1/4 miles away from Andrews Bald. Officials said the pair made it to the top and they split up on their way down when the daughter said she wanted to go to the Clingmans Dome tower and Clements wanted to continue to the car. They planned to meet back at the Clingman's Dome parking lot.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Clements is a city of Cincinnati employee. She works for the City Department of Sewers, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney told the Equirer.

If you saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since then, you are asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch through one of the following methods: 1-888-653-0009, www.nps.gov/isb and click “submit a tip,” email nps_isb@nps.gov, or via a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS,” or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS.

