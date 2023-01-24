Tuesday marks 'Zaevion Dobson Day' in honor of 15-year-old who died shielding friends from gunshots

Knox County first designated Zaevion Dobson Day in 2016. The 15-year-old boy died in 2015.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December 2015, 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson died shielding his friends from gunshots. It attracted the attention of then-President Barack Obama, who called it an act of heroism.

In 2016, the Knox County Commission dedicated Jan. 24 to Zaevion Dobson, creating "Zaevion Dobson Day." Seven years later, Dobsons' community still remembers him and still mourns his loss. His mother, Zenobia Dobson, also spoke about her son.

"They'll say the number '24' symbolizes a badge of honor, courage and strength. Zaevion Dobson left a mark on the earth," she said.

The Zeavion Dobson Memorial Foundation was also created, which provides a scholarship for students at Fulton High School. Dobson played football at the school, and his jersey number was 24. ESPN also posthumously granted him the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. The shooting also inspired a wave of community activism to prevent gun violence.