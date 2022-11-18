Turkey Creek welcomes the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting

The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is coming back to Turkey Creek Friday at 530 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa, Christmas music, and live reindeer will be part of the holiday fun arriving at the Pinnacle Creek Shopping Mall Friday night as part of the "All is Bright Tree Lighting Ceremony."

The organizers said that there will be things for all ages such as pop-up vendors, and other activities before the ceremony.

The event will take place between 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Pinnacle Creek Shopping Mall. The tree lighting will take place around 6:20 p.m.

Gabi Walsch, the marketing associate for Pinnacle at Turkey Creek, said the event is a great way for families to welcome the holiday season.

“It's just a fun time and I think it is just a refresher to see something exciting and different happening. I mean the tree is beautiful, so I think it is fun for everyone just to come out," he said.