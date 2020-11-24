Tusculum University continues tradition with Angel Tree program

The community showed their support by adopting 37 children in the Angel Tree program.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University is bringing joy to children by participating in the Angel Tree Program.

Students, faculty, staff, and alumni showed their support by adopting 37 children in the Angel Tree program of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.

They obtained gifts from local stores and brought the haul to Virginia Hall, where the items occupied a considerable portion of the Admission Department lobby.

Individuals and groups that participated in the Angel Tree were provided with information about the child’s clothing sizes and interests.

Dr. Troy Goodale, a political science professor who helped oversee the initiative, said participation by Tusculum family members represented another way to fulfill the university’s mission to demonstrate a caring Christian environment that inspires civic engagement.