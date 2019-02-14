The TVA Board has voted unanimously to retire the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County and the Paradise Fossil Plant Unit #3 in Drakesboro, Kentucky.

The plan is to close Bull Run by December 2023. It is the only single-generator coal-fired power plant in the TVA system. When the generator went into operation in 1967, it was the largest in the world in the volume of steam produced.

TVA has been working to draw back on its existing coal plants and move ahead with other sources of energy production. In recent years, the TVA has shut down more than 30 of its 59 coal-fired units, including two Paradise units in recent years.

In a tweet TVA said they will work with impacted employees and communities during the shutdown process.

The TVA has progressively rolled out the changes over the years, saying they needed to adapt to future power demands as well as stricter environmental regulations.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that TVA should 'give serious consideration to all factors' before voting to close plants like Paradise Unit 3.