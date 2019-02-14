The TVA Board has voted unanimously to retire the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County and the Paradise Fossil Plant Unit #3 in Drakesboro, Kentucky.

The plan is to close Bull Run by December 2023. It is the only single-generator coal-fired power plant in the TVA system. When the generator went into operation in 1967, it was the largest in the world in the volume of steam produced.

TVA has been working to draw back on its existing coal plants and move ahead with other sources of energy production. In recent years, the TVA has shut down more than 30 of its 59 coal-fired units, including two Paradise units in recent years.

Sarah Self, a spokesperson for the City of Oak Ridge, said city officials are concerned about the possible environmental impact of the closure.

In its environmental assessment of the impact of the closure, TVA said "because facility buildings, structures, and facilities would remain in place until a decision regarding the reuse of the site was made, there would be a long-term potential for direct discharges of chemicals, hazardous waste, and solid waste, including but not limited to friable asbestos releases, to receiving streams through sump discharges, storm water releases, and directly to adjacent surface waters."

TVA said they would do periodic inspections and maintenance of the facilities to make sure that no contaminants reached the water.

"We will need to make sure that TVA follows through and works with our communities on environmental and socioeconomic impacts related to the closure," said Self.

In a tweet TVA said they will work with impacted employees and communities during the shutdown process.

The TVA has progressively rolled out the changes over the years, saying they needed to adapt to future power demands as well as stricter environmental regulations.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that TVA should 'give serious consideration to all factors' before voting to close plants like Paradise Unit 3.

TVA board selects new CEO

Also at Thursday's meeting, the TVA Board of Directors announced Jeffrey Lyash will become President and CEO of the $11 billion federal corporation, effective April 2019.

Lyash, 57, is currently the president and CEO of Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG), one of the largest electrical generating companies in Canada

He will succeed William D. Johnson, who has served as TVA’s second President and CEO since 2013. He announced his retirement in November.

