TVA: Around 19,000 still without power after tornadoes in western KY and southwest TN

Officials said that around 254,000 people lost power immediately after the storms last Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is still working to turn the lights back on for thousands of people in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky after tornadoes tore through the region and devastated communities early Saturday morning.

They said that more than 8,000 homes had power restored over the past 24 hours as crews continued working to fix customer connection points, transmission structures and several high-voltage lines. Around 19,000 people still lacked electricity, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the tornadoes were the most destructive to impact the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak. They said repairs to the Mayfield Electric and Water Systems infrastructure and repairs to TVA infrastructure needed to be completed before power will reliability run to homes.

More than 160 TVA line workers were still working on repairs Wednesday, with additional contractor crews and TVA Aviation Services helicopter crews. They were working with local power company personnel, and hundreds of TVA employees were working across the region.