TVA awards $2.6 million to schools for energy efficiency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it awarded $2.6 million to schools in the Southeast for cutting back on energy waste.

TVA said it is part of its School Uplift program, which awarded 64 schools grants ranging from $10,000 to $410,000. TVA said it has so far awarded schools from across six different states including Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. TVA said the schools' actions could save an average of 10 percent on their energy bills this year.

The amount awarded is based on a scoring system that takes into account how much energy waste the school cut back on. It also takes an assessment of which buildings at these schools could see the greatest energy savings.

Hardin Valley Elementary School in Knoxville received a $25,000 grant.

TVA said it launched the School Uplift program in 2021 and offers energy efficiency training on top of grants improving energy use. TVA said it estimates the energy saved through the program is equal to the carbon dioxide equivalent of 26,300 metric tonnes, or more than 29.5 million pounds of coal.