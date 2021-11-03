TVA campgrounds to open for 2021 season starting Monday

The 2021 season kicks off on March 15 and will run until November 15.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is opening its campgrounds for the 2021 season starting Monday.

The seasonal campgrounds will be open until November 15.

TVA has more than 80 campgrounds across the Tennessee Valley. Most of the campsites can accommodate tents, pop-up trailers, and recreational vehicles, according to a TVA press release.

Each campground provides restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, RV dump stations, and nearby boating and fishing access. Most campsites have electrical service, except for a few tent-only campsites.

Recreation Resource Management LLC will be managing the TVA campgrounds at the dams listed:

Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Dam Reservation in Jefferson City, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Headwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Tailwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Dam Reservation near Lenoir City, Tenn.

Watauga Dam — Watauga Dam Reservation near Elizabethton, Tenn.

Pickwick Dam – Pickwick Dam Reservation near Savannah, Tenn.