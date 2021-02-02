TVA: Contractor at Bull Run Fossil Plant dies after accident

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority confirmed a contractor working at the Bull Run Fossil Plant has died.
The contractor with GUBMK working on site appeared to have made contact with an energized electrical circuit around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to a release.
Officials said onsite and offsite medical personnel responded immediately, but the individual could not be revived.
TVA said it will be partnering with GUMBK to conduct a full investigation in cooperation with OSHA and other authorities.
Officials said their thoughts and prayers are with the family impacted by this tragedy, as well as all of the individual’s coworkers.