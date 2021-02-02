TVA: Contractor at Bull Run Fossil Plant dies after accident

The contractor with GUBMK appeared to have made contact with an energized electrical circuit, according to officials.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority confirmed a contractor working at the Bull Run Fossil Plant has died.

The contractor with GUBMK working on site appeared to have made contact with an energized electrical circuit around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to a release.

Officials said onsite and offsite medical personnel responded immediately, but the individual could not be revived.

TVA said it will be partnering with GUMBK to conduct a full investigation in cooperation with OSHA and other authorities.