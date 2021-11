A full investigation is underway, the agency said. The TVA said that the death did not appear to be work-related.

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee Valley Authority contract worker at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant died overnight, the agency said.

The employee was found unconscious at the plant. Attempts were made to revive the employee with medical attention provided by onsite and offsite personnel but were not successful.

