TVA: Dams constantly inspected to prevent catastropic failures

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Following devastating dam failures this month amid heavy rains in Michigan, some East Tennesseans may wonder if such a thing could happen to major dams here.

The answer, at least when it comes to TVA dams, is no.

The utility giant said it's never had a catastrophic failure at any of its 49 dams.

TVA said that's because dams are constantly inspected, and any problems are caught and fixed well before a failure could happen.

"These are machines," spokesman Jim Hopson said. "People don't think of them that way, but they're machines, which means occasionally you have to do maintenance on them. So, as long as you know that you have to do that then you could stay ahead of any problem that could cause a much bigger issue further down the road."

TVA said it learns from other failures to strengthen its own practices to make sure dams are even more secure.

Major TVA dams include Norris Lake, Fontana and Fort Loudoun Lake.