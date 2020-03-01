KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What goes up, must go down. And that includes the thousands of Christmas trees in East Tennessee.

TVA officials said many people toss their trees to the curbs -- or even fling them into lakes. Instead, you can give the environment one last gift by recycling your tree.

Some environmental agencies create fish habitats by submerging trees in lakes. That's why many people think they can create prime fishy real estate by sinking their trees.

TVA Natural Resources specialist Josh Burnette said those people mean well, but it takes a lot of research and expertise to manage fish habitats.

"They may think they are being helpful by tossing the tree into a lake," Burnette said in a press release. "But don’t do it! There’s a science behind creating proper fish habitats.”

Burnett said state agencies obtain Christmas trees every year for fish habitats. The trees grow algae -- a fishy delicacy -- and host everything from invertebrates to big fish.

The agencies place the trees after careful consideration. They record the trees' placement so they won't create hazards for boaters and swimmers.

Burnette said tossing your tree into a lake is hazardous and in violation of TVA regulations.

Luckily, there's lots of ways you can get rid of your tree while helping the environment. Many cities and counties provide free seasonal programs:

