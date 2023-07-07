TVA celebrates 90th anniversary with first tour of Norris Dam since 2018

People can sign up for "Built for the People" dam tours online.

NORRIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is celebrating its 90th anniversary with free tours of its dams. Friday marked the first tour of the Norris Dam since 2018.

Erik Bodiscomassink, the plant manager, said it's important for people to learn about the dam's history and its role in providing energy for the Tennessee Valley.

"It's in their backyard," he said. "And people see it, they drive across it, but they don't know really what we do. And it's a historical landmark. It was the first dam that TVA built."

TVA posted on social media that they were offering tours and said over 3,000 people applied. On Friday, only 40 got to enjoy a tour.

Construction on Norris Dam began a month after the TVA Act was passed in 1933. Leaders there said at one point, 1,500 people worked to build it.

The dam finished construction and started turning its generators three years later, in 1936.

On average, Norris Dam generates 63 megawatts of power, enough to power around 36,500 homes. TVA has more tours available in August and September.

Applications to be randomly selected for a rare tour open on their website starting July 10 and close July 23.