TVA: Hot weather heats up power demand as people try to cool down

Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority said they expect power usage to be around 30,000 megawatts on Thursday.

TENNESSEE, USA — The weather is heating up across East Tennessee, with temperatures in the 90s throughout the week.

As the temperature gets higher, the Tennessee Valley Authority said they expect the demand for power to rise as well. They said they expect power to top 30,000 megawatts on Thursday as people turn on the air conditioners.

"Frankly, we kind of think of this as the Superbowl," said Aaron Melda, the power supply senior vice president. "Our folks are excited about ensuring we can keep the lights on and people comfortable for the next few days as we see this heat move across the system."

Cranking up the air conditioning can also cost people money. So, the Knoxville Utilities Board is offering tips on staying cool while saving money.

First, they recommended people cover their windows to block out the sun and keep some of the heat out. They also recommended replacing air filters monthly, to ensure that air can smoothly move through the system.