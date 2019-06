KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is increasing releases at their mainstem dams in order to prepare for potentially heavy rainfall this week, according to a tweet.

TVA said they expect lake levels along the Tennessee River to decrease, but they will remain within normal operating range.

