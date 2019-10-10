NORRIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a water traffic caution on Norris Lake during transmission line work on the Norris-McCreary fiber line.

TVA officials say crews will be working on the transmission line at multiple locations beginning 7 a.m. each day on Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 20.

Water crossings include the area near and upstream of Twin Cove Marina. Crews will be working crossings in inlets near the state boat ramp just north of Norris Dam State Park and near Mountain Lake Marina.

Officials say watercraft operators should avoid the area or take extra precautions. Safety boats will be in place, monitoring marine channels 13, 16 and 81.

