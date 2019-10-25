The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning a temporary power outage that will affect Plateau Electric Cooperative members.

Areas affected include West Robbins, Coal Hill area and Black Creek in Scott County. Areas in Morgan County include Deer Lodge, Chestnut Ridge, Burrville, Rugby, Coon Hollow, Glades area and Meister Hills.

The temporary power outage will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26 at midnight and will last about half an hour.

The TVA plans to repair a switch on the 69 kV line between Sunbright and Wartburg. Due to the risk that is associated with this job, the entire substation will be disconnected from the power supply.

The TVA crews plan to restore the power as quickly and safely as possible.

The TVA says thank you to the community for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience that it may cause as they continue to make improvements.

