TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday

On Dec. 23, temperatures plummeted dangerously low due to an arctic blast of cold weather in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history.

They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed 33,000 megawatts and so the TVA activated prepared plans to temporarily reduce power loads, working directly with local power companies.

It was the same day that an arctic blast brought dangerously low temperatures to the region, plummeting them to single digits. The National Weather Service also said most of the region would be in a Wind Chill Warning until around 1 p.m. Saturday.

They said wind chills could bring temperatures to around -20 degrees in lower elevations, and up to -40 degrees in higher elevations of East Tennessee.

Many power companies across East Tennessee briefly said there would be rolling blackouts to reduce power demand in the area. The companies included the Knoxville Utilities Board, the Lenoir City Utilities Board, the Sevierville Electric System and the Appalachian Electric Cooperative. Later Friday afternoon, they said the rolling blackouts were over.

An update on the historic cold temperatures and power demand from our Chief Operating Officer Don Moul: Posted by Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday, December 23, 2022

TVA and the power companies asked customers to take steps to reduce power usage and prevent extreme demands on the power grid. Those included lowering thermostats by one or two degrees, not using the washing machine, not using dishwashers, not using dryers, and turning off unnecessary lights and electronics.