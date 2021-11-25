TVA routinely sees spike in electricity demand the morning of Thanksgiving, when people start cooking

Officials said TVA's system operation center sees the spike in demand from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. when cooks turn on their ovens.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thanksgiving, families across East Tennessee gather and enjoy their time together. It's also a time for home cooks to show off their culinary skills and prepare signature dishes.

Most of those holiday chefs get started between 9 a.m. through 11 a.m., according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. They said every year on Thanksgiving, they usually see a spike in electricity demand around that time as households start turning on their ovens.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the TVA supplies 18,197 megawatt-hours of electricity as of 11 a.m. eastern time. They said it was not different from the previous hour.

At 10 a.m. the energy demand was 2% higher than the previous hour. And at 9 a.m., the demand was up by 3% from the hour before.