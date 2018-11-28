Nearly 27,000 megawatts (27 billion watts!) of power coursed through the Valley Wednesday morning, the second highest peak power usage recorded in November.

The bitterly cold weather overnight drove the demand once people woke up to turn up the heat for comfort, causing energy usage up to spike by the morning.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said this is the third time ever that peak power demand rose above 26,000 MW in the month of November. In order to meet the demand, the TVA fired up all its plants.

"So this morning we were running out nuclear units, coal, natural gas -- everything we had available to meet demand," TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks said. "There was no concern to meet the demand because we were still several thousand megawatts below any kind of a record."

The TVA says you can help them and lower heating bills at the same time by keeping the thermostat set to 68 degrees.

