The Tennessee Valley Authority is spilling all nine of its Tennessee River dams in preparation for a wetter than normal forecast over the next week.

The TVA said 2019 was the second-wettest year on record for the Tennessee River basin with nearly 65.5 inches of rainfall despite drought conditions in August in September. If a little more than 1.5 inches of rain falls by Dec. 31, it will break the record set in 2018 of 67.02 inches.

The TVA said the forecast will be wetter than normal over the next 7-10 days, so it is spilling water at the Tennessee River dams, including Fort Loudoun and Watts Barr. It's also released large amounts of water from the tributary dams to recover flood storage.