TVA unveils new multi-use trail at Norris Reservoir

The Clinch River Loop trail is almost 7 miles, an addition to the Loyston Point network.

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — TVA unveiled a new biking and hiking trail Thursday at a popular recreation area on Norris Reservoir.

The more than 6-mile Clinch River Loop track at Loyston Point is the latest addition to the trail network at Norris in Anderson County.

TVA described it as a "twisty, singletrack trail" with plenty of exposed rock and root. Dave Williams, trail builder with the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, said the new "moderate" trail has aspects that should appeal to the new user as well as biking veterans.

"The trails at Loyston are very approachable," he said. "The Mill Creek Loop is a little bit longer than the original trail over here, but this new trail will just add to the experience here. It's all very accessible. There's nothing that's going to disqualify anyone that's newer to riding."