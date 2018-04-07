Last September, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

Tennessee Valley Authority Engineer Jeff Phillips arrived four months later to help and nearly half the island still had no electricity.

Phillips prepared for the job by researching the local power system. He says the highlight of the mission was helping one family, the Lopez family, whose 18-year-old son had been on life support for a long time.

"They had been living off of generators for five months at that time. They had used all their money and resources trying to keep their son alive. So once we found that it became an immediate priority," Phillips said.

Phillips says helping the Lopez family made it worth spending 45 days away from his own. More than 95 percent of the power grid is now back online on the island.

