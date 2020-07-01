Calling all veterans: The Tennessee Veterans Business Association will be hosting a job fair in Knoxville on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The 10th anniversary celebration of the TVBA Business Expo and Veteran Job Fair will be held inside Hotel Knoxville's ballroom at 501 East Hill Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is $45.

This year will feature Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson.

Roughly 60 organizations will be at the the event to provide business and networking opportunities.