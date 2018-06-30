Twisted Kilt Athletics hosted a festival in Maryville to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Athletes showed off their strength in the "Wounded Warrior Games" Saturday to help the cause. The festival had seven events including a heavyweight for distance and light hammer competitions.

Chris Chamblee, the president of Twisted Kilt Athletics, believes while having events and games is fun, there is a bigger aspect to events like these too.

"We're taking events in our area and we're turning it into a charity basically where we can reach out and help those in our community," Chamblee said.

The Wounded Warrior Project helps not only veterans who have been injured, but also military families who are struggling.

Twisted Kilted Athletics has helped give back to the Knoxville community by hosting various events over the last couple of years like Toys for Tots.

Chamblee said he and the group hope to continue hosting fun events like this one to help the community in the future.

