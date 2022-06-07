Knoxville bike shop and restaurant team up to improve access to bicycles

Two Bikes is partnering with Real Good Kitchen to host a mobile bike repair and dinner market pop-up on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two community organizations are teaming up to make sure as many people as possible have access to a bike.

Two Bikes is partnering with Real Good Kitchen to host a mobile bike repair and dinner market pop-up on Friday. It will be at the Two Bikes shop, located at 118 South Central Street. There, people will gather for a casual group ride to Real Good Kitchen.

Once there, riders will be able to enjoy a meal from food vendors while listening to live music. They will also repair bikes for free and collect donations of bikes.

"Tell your friends and come hungry, it’s a party," they said on social media.