Knoxville bike shop and restaurant team up to improve access to bicycles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two community organizations are teaming up to make sure as many people as possible have access to a bike.
Two Bikes is partnering with Real Good Kitchen to host a mobile bike repair and dinner market pop-up on Friday. It will be at the Two Bikes shop, located at 118 South Central Street. There, people will gather for a casual group ride to Real Good Kitchen.
Once there, riders will be able to enjoy a meal from food vendors while listening to live music. They will also repair bikes for free and collect donations of bikes.
"Tell your friends and come hungry, it’s a party," they said on social media.
Two Bikes works to provide affordable bicycles across Knoxville. They provide free community workbenches and host classes on bicycling. They also pledged to give away half of their bikes for free, according to their website.