The crash happened near Norris Landing Marina Saturday evening, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple wildlife officers are on the scene of a two-boat crash on Norris Lake, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The crash happened near Norris Landing Marina Saturday evening. They said there was one fatality and several non-life-threatening injuries.

The boats involved in the crash were a Chaparral and a Triton Bass Boat, TWRA said.

They said the crash does not pose a threat to the marina.