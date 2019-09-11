An investigation into stolen guns led Campbell County authorities to a massive cache of stolen property, which they call one of the largest they've discovered in recent history.

Deputies opened an investigation less than a week ago into the possible theft of several guns from a home in the county. The investigation led them to a storage facility in LaFollette.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found a large amount of stolen property, and information from that led them and SWAT to search a home on East Woodland Court.

There, they said they discovered one of the largest caches of stolen property they've seen. The sheer number of stolen items will take several days to log and inventory, they said.

Two people were taken into custody, and deputies are still looking for a third person believed to be involved. Chief deputy R. Jeremy Goins said the LaFollette Police Department was crucial in the investigation.