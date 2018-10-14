GREENE COUNTY (WCYB) — Two children are dead after a family's trailer caught fire early Sunday morning in Greene County.

Officials said the call came in just after 5:00 a.m. from a trailer behind a home on Pruitt Road North. The trailer is on the far side of Greeneville, near Mosheim.

According to the Mosheim Fire Chief, a family of four lived in the trailer. Officials said the parents made it out safely, but two children, ages 4 and 6, died in the blaze.

The State Fire Marshall and Red Cross went to the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials said the bodies will be sent for autopsy.

