One dead, charges pending after crash on Highway 33. Second crash on same highway results in three injuries

These crashes happened on Monday, Sept. 11. There are charges pending for one of the drivers, according to the report.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — A fatal crash in Maynardville led to another crash involving a state trooper and a 3-year-old, according to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The first crash happened at 12:12 p.m. on 755 Hwy 33. Two cars were involved.

The first car was carrying one driver and two passengers. Troopers said 33-year-old Nichlous Lowery was driving south, while the second car, driven by 50-year-old Alan Hill, was traveling north.

The report states Lowery did not stay in his lane and crossed the fog line onto the shoulder of the road. That's when the car struck a guard rail actuator on the end of a concrete wall.

When Lowery tried to get back on the road, he crossed the center dividing line. That's when Hill hit Lowery's car near the rear, according to the report.

The second passenger in the first car, 23-year-old Whitney Mcburnette, died a week after the crash from her injuries, according to THP.

Charges are pending against Lowery, who was also hurt in the crash.

The second crash happened at 12:20 p.m. on 1776 Maynardville Hwy. Two cars were involved.

The first car had one driver and a juvenile passenger. 28-year-old Jade Strader was driving the car and was traveling south on State Highway 33 just past Raccoon Valley Road, the report said.

32-year-old State Trooper Shane Orrick, who was driving the second car, was traveling south on State Hwy 33 responding to the first crash with his lights and sirens activated.

Strader attempted to turn onto Jaxx Drive by pulling in front of Orrick. He hit the brakes and tried to make a sharp turn but hit Strader instead.