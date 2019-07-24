NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says another 489 people have been added to an outbreak of multiple Salmonella strains involving contact with poultry.

According to the latest CDC report released on July 12, the outbreak now involves 48 states with 768 people affected, 122 of them hospitalized and two deaths.s.

Three-fourths of ill people interviewed said they had contact with chicks or ducklings. Tennessee has been among the hardest states hit in the outbreak, with 55 people becoming ill. Only Ohio has reported more, with 62 illnesses. Kentucky has also received 30 reports of illnesses.

The CDC says 24% of those interviewed who became ill are children under the age of 5. The agency advises parents, children, and anyone handling live poultry to wash hands thoroughly after handling as well as any areas where poultry may roam. Shoes worn while caring for poultry should also be left outside of the home and people should avoid allowing poultry to touch your face or mouth.

You can find more information about the outbreak here.