KSP: Two dead after single vehicle collision in Bell Co.

The car crash occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Kentucky Route 66.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Two men are dead after a single vehicle collision on Kentucky Route 66 in Bell County, Kentucky State Police said.

Michael Collet, 48, of Arjay and Charles Upton, 22, of Arjay both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, which occurred just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to KSP.

Initial investigations indicate a 2004 Kia passenger car was traveling east on Kentucky Route 66 when it veered off the roadway into a ditch line. After striking the ditch line, the Kia overturned ejecting both the driver and passenger, KSP said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP.