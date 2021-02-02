KSP: Two dead after single vehicle collision in Bell Co.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Two men are dead after a single vehicle collision on Kentucky Route 66 in Bell County, Kentucky State Police said.
Michael Collet, 48, of Arjay and Charles Upton, 22, of Arjay both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, which occurred just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to KSP.
Initial investigations indicate a 2004 Kia passenger car was traveling east on Kentucky Route 66 when it veered off the roadway into a ditch line. After striking the ditch line, the Kia overturned ejecting both the driver and passenger, KSP said.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP.
The collision is still under investigation.