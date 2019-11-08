POWELL, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a multiple vehicle car accident in Powell, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said three vehicles and one motorcycle were involved in the accident.

There were two people on the motorcycle. Officials said the driver, Knoxville resident Mark Moore, 50, died.

Moore's passenger, Knoxville resident Kimberly Foster, 49, was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries. She died from those injuries, according to a report from THP.

According to a THP report, Moore's motorcycle was traveling south on State Route 131/ Emory Road south of Bishop Road in lane 1. A Toyota Tundra driven by Knoxville resident Michael Robinson, 47, was traveling in the opposite direction when he failed to maintain his lane and crossed the shared turn lane, entering the southbound lanes and hitting the motorcycle.

The report said Robinson continued north after impact and struck a Kia Soul, driven by Knoxville resident Wendy Blair, 49, that was stopped on State Route 131/ Emory Road in the left turn lane at the intersection of Bishop Road. Blair's Kia was set in motion by the impact and struck the Ford F-150, driven by Knoxville resident John Blair, 50, in front of it.

Wendy Blair was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Robinson is facing charges of two counts of vehicular homicide, according to the THP report.

The crash is still under investigation.