City identifies Gatlinburg police officer injured in house fire that killed two others

County officials say two people were transported to UT Medical Center and two others were found dead in the house on King Branch Road.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a house fire at the home of a Gatlinburg police officer that killed two people and injured two others in Sevier County on Saturday.

The fire happened on King Branch Road off of the Spur. Neighbors in the area said after the fire started, they heard several explosions and smoke blanketed the area.

City officials confirmed Monday that Officer Robert Frederick was injured in the fire. He was taken first to UT Medical Center then to Vanderbilt University in Nashville for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

"Officer Frederick, who has been with the Gatlinburg Police Department since November 2015, is an integral part of our City family and we ask for prayers and support for him and his family during this difficult time," said Seth Butler in a statement to 10News.

Officials have not released any other information about two other people who were found dead after the fire.

A third person, Patricia Frederick, was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. Patricia was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

According to community members, the family had been living in the house for more than four years.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on the investigation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.