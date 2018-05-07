An attached garage caught fire Wednesday evening on Boyd's Bridge Park, according to a news release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, with one taken to University of Tennessee Hospital. Both are expected to be fine.

Firefighters were able to protect the living quarters of the home, and the heaviest damage was contained to the garage. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

