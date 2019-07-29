LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fishermen were seriously injured after their boat capsized below Fort Loudoun Dam early Monday morning, according to TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron.

One man was taken to Fort Loudoun Medical Center in serious condition and the other was airlifted to UT Medical Center in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to the TWRA, the two men, from the Maggie Valley area of North Carolina, were fishing below the dam when their boat overturned by water flowing from a spill gate.

Both men were wearing life jackets when they were ejected into the rough water, but only one man came up still wearing it, according to local fishing guides that witnessed the accident.

This is still an ongoing investigation, we will give you updates as we get them.