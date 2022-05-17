Two Gay Street properties sold for almost double what their price was 19 months ago

The building at 304 Gay Street and the neighboring lot was sold for $7.3 million to The Ephant Group, a real estate development company.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 19 months ago, two properties on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville sold for millions of dollars, more than many people realized they were worth. On Tuesday, the owner announced they had been sold again for almost double the price he paid.

The Ephant Group, a real estate development company that focuses on building hotels, bought 304 Gay Street and the neighboring lot for $7.3 million. They were previously sold to Josh Smith, a local developer, for around $3.7 million.

It was formerly Buzz Nabors dentistry and residence, according to a release from officials. Smith had been getting ready to build a seven-story building on the neighboring lot but said he held off on those plans because of high building costs and supply chain issues.

“I’m excited to be selling to a developer who is going to build something special and give Knoxville the first new build on Gay Street in almost 40 years,” he said.

The Ephant Group posted on social media in March that they were planning on building "Friedman's Loft" in the building. They said the hotel would accommodate up to 16 guests and would feature a hidden speakeasy-style bar. In that post, they shared images of the property and pictures of rooms that could be included in the building.

“The Ephant Group is excited about our latest acquisition of 304 South Gay St. (Friedman Loft), and we look forward to maintaining its historic foundation,” said Danielle Reva, the company's COO.