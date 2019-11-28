Two horses survived a scary-looking crash on I-40 Eastbound Wednesday evening that brought the interstate to a halt near downtown Knoxville.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded with Knoxville Fire crews after a horse trailer broke loose from the truck that was towing it and crashed into a guardrail on I-40 East near James White Parkway.

KPD said two horses, named 'Primetime' and 'Ace,' were able to walk away from the crash with minor cuts on their legs. Crews brought out another trailer to load two horses onto so they could be treated by Knoxville/Knox County Animal Control, and then finished cleaning up the wreck around 9:15 p.m.

The wreck jammed up traffic for about an hour as crews closed off lanes to respond.

"Thanks to assistance from the TDOT help trucks, officers were able to completely reopen the interstate in about an hour," KPD said.