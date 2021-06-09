TWRA: Two hospitalized after being hit by boat on Norris Lake, driver charged

TWRA said Madison Fantelli of Cincinnati, Ohio has been charged with underage consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of a vessel.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters were hospitalized after they fell overboard and were struck by the boat on Norris Lake in Campbell County on Saturday night around 7 p.m.

A Campbell County Wildlife Officer said Hamilton, Ohio resident William Tyler Sharp and Gabriella Wimmer, from Marysville, Ohio, were standing up on the bow of a boat while it was running when it hit a wake. Both were then ejected and run over.

Both were taken by boat to Sequoyah Marina where Sharp was airlifted to UT Medical Center and treated for serious injuries including deep lacerations from the propeller, according to TWRA. He is in critical but stable condition.

Wimmer was taken by EMS to Tennova North Medical Center where she was treated and released, according to officials.

TWRA said Madison Fantelli of Cincinnati, Ohio has been charged with underage consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of a vessel.