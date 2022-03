Deputies said the victims' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a car and train collided in Karns.

According to the KCSO, patrol units responded to the crash at Ball Road and Ball Camp Pike just before 4:30 p.m.

