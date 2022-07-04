Two young people taken to hospital after boat collides with personal watercraft on Fort Loudoun Lake

TWRA and Knox County Rescue said their injuries were "serious."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two young people were hospitalized after a boat pulling an inner tube collided with a personal watercraft near Sailboat Cove in Fort Loudoun Lake around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Knox County Rescue said its water team and Rural Metro Fire responded with AMR.

“It took us a while to find them because they were giving dispatchers locations that weren’t there,” said Jeff Bagwell, a spokesperson with Rural Metro Fire.

TWRA picked them up and brought them back to the dock, according to Bagwell.

TWRA and Knox County Rescue said their injuries were "serious." Bagwell said one had a "lower extremity injury" but said the injuries to both were "minor."

Both were loaded into ambulances and taken to the hospital, according to officials. The scene was turned over to TWRA.