KFD: No injuries after crews respond to two house fires Monday evening

The Knoxville Fire Department said that the second house fire broke out while they were still working on the first fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said no injuries were reported after crews responded to two fires at around the same time Monday evening.

They said the first fire was reported at around 6:59 p.m. They said it was in a house's basement on Plymouth Road, and they said the caller told crews that her medicine was still inside so she went in to retrieve it. When crews responded, they said everyone was out of the home and crews quickly extinguished the fire.

They said that the fire was caused by unattended cooking equipment. They also said while still overhauling the fire, crews were sent to a second fire on Skyline Drive. They said several members from the first fire also responded to the second one.

They said no injuries were reported in the second fire, and it caused damage to a living room space in the front of the home.

They said it was caused by a gas grill propane tank being used inside the home for heating.