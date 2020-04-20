KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were sent to a local hospital Monday afternoon after a house fire broke out at 6917 Janice Drive in Halls, first responders said.

In a press release, Rural Metro Fire said they responded to the fire around 2:43 p.m. and put it out quickly after arriving. Responders found two people who needed medical attention as a result of the fire.

They were sent to a local hospital.

Rural Metro Fire officials did not describe the severity of the victims' injuries.

The fire broke out inside a bathroom and did not appear to spread anywhere else in the house.

Rural Metro Fire