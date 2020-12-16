Two injured after truck crashes into camper in West Knoxville Cracker Barrel parking lot

The pickup truck driver experienced some kind of medical event and crashed, according to KPD. The camper caught on fire, but the two people inside got out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel on Park West Boulevard at around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday after a pickup truck crashed into a camper that was parked in the lot.

The pickup truck driver experienced some kind of medical event and crashed, according to KPD. While he was still in the truck with his foot on the gas, the camper caught on fire.

Two people were inside the camper and were able to get out, according to officials.

KPD said the driver was eventually able to get out of the truck and was taken to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.