MARYVILLE, Tennessee — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Maryville Saturday night.

That's according to The Blount County Sheriff's Office. Chace Edward Eden, 22, and Nicholas R. Wilson, 22, were pronounced dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Sunday to the 5800 block of Happy Valley Road.

Investigators said the driver, Eden, started to turn left when he lost control, went off the side of the road and hit a tree. Deputies said the accident happened sometime Saturday night. Wilson was the passenger on the motorcycle.

The Sheriff's Office says Eden and Wilson were both riding without helmets.

The Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.