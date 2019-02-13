Two people are dead following a house fire in Anderson County.

LIFESTAR also airlifted a woman to the hospital after the home became fully engulfed in fire Wednesday evening.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, three volunteer fire crews responded to the house fire on Scott Brogan Lane near Rocky Top around 5:30 p.m.

A woman was able to escape the home as it became engulfed. She's being treated in the Critical Care Unit at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is currently 'stable.'

Authorities said all three victims were adults but have not identified them yet.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the ACSO and Tennessee Fire Investigative Services to figure out what caused the fire.