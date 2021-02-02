Two people killed in motorcycle crash on Foothills Parkway

Officials identified the two victims as Benjamin Braunsdorf, 50, of Seymour, and Wendy Fitzgibbon, 46, of Knoxville.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Two people were killed when in a motorcycle crash on the Foothills Parkway.

According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the crash was reported just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, near the Foothills Parkway intersection with U.S. 321 at Wears Valley.

Investigators said a motorcycle carrying two people lost control and ran off the road, colliding with a roadside sign.

Officials identified the two victims as Benjamin Braunsdorf, 50, of Seymour, and Wendy Fitzgibbon, 46, of Knoxville. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Park rangers are still investigating the accident.