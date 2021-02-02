Two people sent to hospital after crash on West Emory Road in Karns

Officials said three people were involved in the crash Tuesday evening, and one person was pinned in their car before being pulled out by crews.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Karns Fire Department said crews responded to a crash on West Emory Road near Copper Ridge Road Tuesday evening. They said two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Three cars were involved in the crash, according to officials. One person had also been pinned in their car before crews pulled them out and sent them to the hospital, officials said.

Officials said the area was closed as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.